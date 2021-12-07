The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171130-173401008
Nostalgia - when The Queen visited Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017

Crowds of people gathered outside Chichester Festival Theatre back in November 2017 when The Queen paid the city a visit.

By Kelly Brown
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:28 pm

Scores of people braved the cold weather to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II on November 30, 2017 when she visited the theatre to learn more about it and enjoy a performance by the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre. She also unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit.

Earlier that same day she had visited Canine Partners in Heyshott.

