It also aims to encourage interest in the history of the district and to foster a community spirit.

Something it continues to do today.

Miles Costello, editor of the Petworth Society Magazine, said: “The Society aims to give the heritage of the town a voice and a point of reference in an increasingly transient community.

Market Square, Petworth

“It is also an important link between the older more traditional residents, many with long standing family connections, and those who may have moved to Petworth more recently.”

It has in excess of 400 members, and publishes a popular quarterly magazine

Miles said: “Now approaching issue 185 the magazine is acknowledged as an important repository of oral and written recollections alongside contemporary research and information,

“The magazine is currently in the process of being digitised and back issues will shortly be available online “

The society also provides an outlet for both social and academic events.

But many of these had to stop during the pandemic.

Miles said: “The monthly book sale restarted in August and judging by the visitors its popularity has not diminished at all during the lockdown. The sales are held on the second Saturday of the month in the Leconfield Hall with doors opening at 10am.

“The society was very much involved in the annual Petworth Heritage Weekend held in September when many local organisations and attractions joined forces to provide an exciting series of cultural and historical events, all of which were free to the public.

He added: “In terms of helping to preserve the character of the town. The Society is an early supporter of the Petworth Spire Reinstatement Project (PSRP), which is shortly expected to start the feasibility and viability study stage. This independent project is being driven by Alexandra Soskin, chairman of PSRP steering group, who is also chairman of the Petworth Society. Our treasurer is also a member of the PSRP steering group.”

Membership of the Society is currently £14 for members receiving their magazines by local hand delivery and £18 for posted magazines, and includes four issues of the Petworth Society Magazine.