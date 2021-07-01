Worthing Fire Station open day: Helicopter gives everyone a ‘rude awakening’ in 2006 to mark Sussex Air Ambulance Appeal office opening
Worthing residents were given a rude awakening when an air ambulance helicopter landed on Broadwater Green – but nobody minded as the noisy spectacle kick-started a day of festivities at the Worthing Fire Station open day in 2006.
Carole Sorrell, who saw the helicopter land, said: “It was spectacular, a bit noisy but great to see. They are amazingly skilled to be able to land in such a small space.”
The landing marked the opening of the Sussex Air Ambulance Appeal office at the fire station, set up to raise the £250,000 needed for the county to lease the craft.
Other activites on the day included fire safety demonstrations, the opportunity to ride in a fire engine and many stalls. The theme that year was to promote home fire safety checks and a road accident reduction scheme.
