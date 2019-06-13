A 19th century railway carriage is hidden inside this modern seaside home in Selsey
A modern home with the seafront on your doorstep would probably be enough to entice most people to take a look around this Selsey bungalow, but this property has an extra feature which will appeal to train enthusiasts in particular...
Thursday 13 June 2019 11:24
Hidden within the bungalow is Tulip, a Pullman-esque railway carriage which was built for Folkestone Railway by Delaware company Jackson and Sharp in 1897 and was in active service in England until 1914. Take a look through the pictures below and if you want to find out more about this £1.5million property it is available through Gilbert & Cleveland via
– OnTheMarket.com | READ MORE – Magnificent barn conversion in a magical setting next to the Amberley Castle walls |
The property is in The Parks area of Selsey and enjoys rural views to the rear and an extensive sea frontage. Picture: Gilbert & Cleveland/OnTheMarket.com
The property is in The Parks area of Selsey and enjoys rural views to the rear and an extensive sea frontage. Picture: Gilbert & Cleveland/OnTheMarket.com
The property is in The Parks area of Selsey and enjoys rural views to the rear and an extensive sea frontage. Picture: Gilbert & Cleveland/OnTheMarket.com
The property is in The Parks area of Selsey and enjoys rural views to the rear and an extensive sea frontage. Picture: Gilbert & Cleveland/OnTheMarket.com
View more