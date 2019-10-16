Banking row: Barclays pledges ‘none of our customers will be without access to cash’

Barclays has spoken out after its cuts to Post Office banking services were slammed by the South Downs MP.

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert hit out at the ‘completely unacceptable’ decision to no longer allow customers to withdraw cash over the counter at Post Office branches.

Storrington Post Office. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview

In a statement, Adam Rowse, MD branch based Banking at Barclays, said the firm is ‘constantly exploring new ways to evolve the role of the branch’.

He added: “By maintaining last in town or remote branches over the next two years, and working with the community, we hope to increase demand and keep these branches viable.

“We also recognise that there are opportunities to support customers with access to cash where there is no branch or ATM nearby.”

The firm is launching a cash back offering ‘working with merchants to give customers access to cash over the counter’, Adam said.

He added: “By behaving differently, we hope to see a real difference in how customers interact with us.”

Adam pledged: “Our commitment means none of our customers will be without access to cash.

“We constantly review the services we offer through third parties and despite removing cash withdrawals, our financial contribution to the Post Office for the Banking Framework will actually increase in 2020 - helping to underpin the financial viability of this important network.”

Read more: Sussex residents warned to expect lightning, flash floods and gusty winds

Read more: Billingshurst firm plays key role in Jupiter space probe

Read more: Horsham district poodle makes TV modelling debut