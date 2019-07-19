editorial image

Big Butterfly Count 2019 set to end: These are the butterflies and moths to look out for

The Big Butterfly Count ends on Sunday (August 11), and these are the 17 species of common butterfly and two day-flying moths which you need to look out for if you’re doing a last-minute survey.

Take a look through the pictures below of which butterflies are on the checklist – and find out more about the butterfly phenomenon to look out for this year.

Large white (Picture: Mark Searle)
Small white (Picture: Ann Collier)
Green-veined white (Picture: Mark Searle)
Brimstone (Picture: Mark Searle)
