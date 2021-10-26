A chance to meet other parents and get out the house for an hour or two.

During lockdown baby and toddler classes had to stop or went online, Caroline Hopkins started Nurture Curious Minds in June 2021.

She said: “I believe the expressive arts, particularly in the early years when children are learning to communicate, are so important because they allow children to express themselves in many different ways.

Messy play is one of the activities children can do at the group Nurture Curious Minds.

“It was also something lacking in the area even before the pandemic hit, as a parent myself I know first hand how valuable these groups are to the community not just for the children but for the opportunity to connect with other parents/carers.

“At times parenting can be a lonely experience and it’s nice to be able to talk to others that understand what your going through.”

The groups offer a range of different areas for children to explore with either a sensory or expressive arts focus.

All the activities are set up in a way that makes it accessible to all children of different ages and abilities and allows them to explore in a way that is suitable for them.

There is no intended or expected outcome; it’s up to the child how they want to interact with the activity.

The group is something that Caroline has wanted to do for a long time, with a background in early years and an art degree she always wanted to combine the two.

She said: “I would have loved to have started earlier when my daughter was a baby but unfortunately she was born a few weeks before the pandemic. I started the process of booking venues and gathering resources when it was deemed safe for groups to resume.

“I waited until mixing inside without masks was ok as I wanted the group to run as normally as possible while still being safe.”

The group runs on a Friday morning 9:30am until 10:30am at Midhurst Methodist Church. You can block book sessions or book in weekly, you can also drop in on the day.

Children under 12months £5, children over 12months £6.50 and siblings £1 (under 12months free).

There is also a group at Chichester on a Tuesday 9:30-10:15 at Westhampnett Community Hall.