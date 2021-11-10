The musicians and film heroes who inspire the most popular baby names - is your child's name among them?
With the epic new Peter Jackson-directed Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back out this month, we look at how influential the band members were on baby names.
With the epic new Peter Jackson-directed Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back out this month, we look at how influential the band members were on baby names.
Research by Bolton digital marketing agency, The Audit Lab, also shows the most popular baby names inspired by film franchises and fantasy TV shows.
Little Lennons
In the past five years, there have been more people named Lennon, 958, than Richard, 791, and Paul, 655, while George naturally leads the Beatles, and is the second most popular name of the last five years at 23,827.
Baby Ezras and Florences
In the two years prior to Budapest from George Ezra being released, the name Ezra was given to 271 babies. In the year of release and following year, that number rose to 768 - a 183 per cent increase. Over the past five years, it’s the second most popular name linked to musicians, behind only Florence
Florence is the most popular name outside of the more common names. Since the release of Lungs in 2009, 20,532 people have been named Florence compared to just 4,162 in the same period of time prior to release
Baby Bowies and Ziggys
There’s been a sharp rise in baby Bowies since the death of the legend - 86 baby name counts were in the year he died and years following with fans naming their boys and girls after the singer. Las year saw the highest peak in baby Bowie counts for both boys and girls with 54 and 23 counts, respectively. Over the past five years, 277 Bowies have been born
Interestingly, there have also been 346 Ziggys born in the same period; again, proving to be an inspirational unisex name and seeing the biggest spike last year with 90 baby boy Ziggys and 13 baby girl Ziggys born that year
Game of Thrones girl names
Arya is the most popular girls name from the TV epic series. It earned a total of 2,886 counts over the past 25 years and 371 last year alone. The highest peak was in 2019 with 427 counts.
Game of Thrones boy
Ned takes the top spot for the most popular boy name with a total of 1,405.
Unsurprisingly, there have been zero counts of Joffrey.
Bellatrixes and Lunas
Since the first Harry Potter film came out in 2001:
The second most popular Harry Potter name - after Harry, of course - is Luna with a total count of 7,102 since 2001.
Hermione is the third most popular name with a total count of 2,027 since 2001.
Strangely, baby Bellatrixes are on the rise with 2017 and 2019 seeing the joint highest record, with a count of 12 in both years.
Lord of the Rings
Arwen is the most popular name with a total count of 913.
Superhero films
The film Thor came out in 2011, and the name’s popularity has been growing ever since with a percentage increase of 138 per cent from 2011 to 2018 - the year that saw the highest peak in popularity with 19 baby Thors counted in that year.
Loki has also seen a rise in popularity.
Star Wars
The most popular girl name is Leia with a total count of 2,038, followed by Rey with 93, then Padme with three. The first record of Reys wasn’t until 2016 with 17 babies named - the year after The Force Awakens came out with the same character in - and the popularity has been growing since