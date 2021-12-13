Cheers! Owners celebrate as Bosham’s Crate Cafe granted alcohol licence

The Crate Cafe team in Bosham are celebrating being given a licence to serve alcohol SUS-211213-161959003

Now co-owners Alex Clark, Alice Priestley and Luke and Yasmin Hillman plan to open the popular venue on Friday and Saturday evenings to cater for the ever-increasing rise in clientele numbers.

The Crate Cafe, which opened in October, boasts an eco-friendly ethos supported by the fact that it is housed in a recycled shipping container built using up-cycled and reclaimed materials. Part of the inspiration for the business came when Alex and Alice toured the Far East and immersed themselves in the laid-back culture, atmosphere and cuisine of Indonesia.

Alex said the granting of an alcohol licence would allow the venue, which is located in the Broadbridge Business Centre, to continue its runaway success story.

He added: “We’re delighted to be able to enhance the experience and service already in place. We’ve been totally blown away by the reception we have had from locals and the support has been so encouraging.

“The drinks license gives us an opportunity to open Friday and Saturday nights initially, with a view to extend our hours accordingly. Being able to offer wine and craft beers, and with freshly made bar snacks served on the house, will only augment the wonderfully chilled, relaxed environment.

“And looking to the future, we are considering some big developments for the summer, including live music, and, of course, a full bar.”

Yasmin said there was a certain joy to witnessing the Crate Cafe being so well received and to see the desire to create a place for the whole community fulfilled.

She added: “Our first month has been incredibly successful and we’re so happy we can contribute so meaningfully to our community. We’ve welcomed people from afar as well as local people and there is a wide range of purpose to their visits; using the space for social meetings, work, mother and child groups, gentlemen’s breakfasts, dog walking groups, and a running group. The list goes on!

“We’re finding that local residents love it because they know they’ll always bump into other locals, and it’s fair to say that it has already become very much a local hub.”

The news that the Crate Cafe has been given an alcohol licence comes on the back of the huge success of their first Christmas market that saw local traders invited to come along for free, to give something back to the community. Other plans in December include “Christmas @ The Crate”, a day of festive celebrations on December 19.

“It’s important we continue to evolve,” Yasmin continued. “We believe in organic growth and development and this is in keeping with our thoughts on the spirit of our eco-friendly ideas. Sustainability is important to us and provides a talking point for customers who are fascinated with what we are creating.”

The Crate Cafe can be found at Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane, Bosham PO18 8NF.