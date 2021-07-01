Chichester among top cities for vegan options

Vegan food (Photo by Victoria Shes/Unsplash) SUS-210107-142126001

Top of the list in the CIA Landlord research was Newport in Wales, where almost 50 per cent of restaurants offered vegan options.

Next was Wells (44 per cent) and third was Chichester with 43 per cent of the city’s restaurants offering a choice for vegans.

Other vegan hotspots included Lichfield, Truro, Bath, Canterbury, Inverness, Chester and Winchester.

Chichester city centre

This comes after Chichester was named the UK restaurant hotspot by CIA Landlord – with the highest number of restaurant per capita in the UK – 174 eateries in total.