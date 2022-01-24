The following ratings have been given:

• Rated 5: Pizza Express/Mac And Wings at Pizza Express, 27 South Street, Chichester; rated on January 12

New food hygiene ratings have been given to eateries in the district SUS-220114-105450001

• Rated 5: The Gate House at Blue Diamond Rake Garden Centre, London Road, Rake; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Palm House Restaurant at Manor Nursery, Lagness Road, Runcton; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Jungle Java Pizza Cafe at Chichester Golf Club, Hoe Farm, Hunston; rated on January 6

• Rated 5: The Fox Goes Free at East Dean Lane, Charlton; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Sports Bar at 2 - 3 New Parade, Shore Road, East Wittering; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Anglesey Arms at Halnaker, Boxgrove, West Sussex; rated on January 6

• Rated 5: Chichester Snooker Club at Terminus Road, Chichester; rated on October 22

• Rated 5: Saigon Munchbox at Platform 2 Southside, Chichester Railway Station, Southgate, Chichester; rated on January 6

• Rated 5: Andy’s Fish Bar at Andy’s Fish Bar, 78a St Pancras, Chichester; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: Fish And Chips at 10 Adelaide Road, Chichester; rated on January 5