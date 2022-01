The following ratings have been given:

• Rated 5: Graysons Restaurants at Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive, Westhampnett, Chichester; rated on December 17.

• Rated 5: Costa at St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester; rated on December 16.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to eateries in the district SUS-220114-105450001

• Rated 5: Drift-In Surf Cafe� at 11 Shore Road, East Wittering; rated on December 16

• Rated 5: Fuel Stop Cafe at Bognor Bridge Layby, A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound, North Mundham; rated on December 16

• Rated 5: New Magna Tandoori Restaurant at 85 High Street, Selsey; rated on December 16

• Rated 5: Spade And Fork Cafe at Chichester Garden Centre, Merston, Oving; rated on December 9

• Rated 3: Travellers Joy at 325 Main Road, Southbourne: rated on November 29

• Rated 3: Jungle Java Pizza Cafe at Chichester Golf Club, Hoe Farm, Hunston; rated on November 25

• Rated 2: Luckes at Via Ravenna, Chichester; rated on November 26

• Rated 5: Sun Inn at Loxwood Road, Plaistow; rated on December 20

• Rated 5: The Gribble Inn at Gribble Lane, Oving; rated on December 14

• Rated 4: Hare And Hounds at Stoughton, Chichester; rated on December 1

• Rated 4: The Bulls Head at 99 Fishbourne Road West, Fishbourne; rated on November 26

• Rated 1: The George And Dragon at 51 North Street, Chichester; rated on November 30