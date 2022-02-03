The Ivy clears all planning hurdles for new Chichester restaurant

Planning permission for the temporary hoardings at The Ivy in Chichester has been given SUS-211229-170638003

Planning permission has now been granted for an internal layout which includes an outdoor seating area, awnings and planters at the restaurant which will occupy for former Top Shop store in East Street.

It follows the decision by Chichester District Council’s planning committee yesterday (February 2) to grant permission for its external signage despite some concerns it was out of keeping with the historic city centre.

The restaurant has been given planning permission to have six tables and 12 chairs outside its premises. This is a reduction on the 36-chair proposal which was originally submitted but was changed because it would encroach too much onto the pedestrianised area outside.

Inside, the restaurant will also feature a bar area and a private dining room. All seating for customers will be on the ground floor.