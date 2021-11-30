Now customers at historic hostelry Royal Oak, Lagness, could be rewarded for their support of the carvery with a midweek offering, says manager Kay Martin.

The venue launched the Sunday servings after customers suggested that there was a gap in the market and Kay, along with award-winning chef Tony Hodge - who has previously worked with TV chef Gordon Ramsay at his Maze restaurant in London - are weighing up extending the provision of the roast dinners to a Wednesday.

It comes after the carvery, which launched on Sunday, November 28, was acclaimed by satisfied visitors to the Pagham Road pub.

The Royal Oak’s new carvery has five-star appeal, say delighted diners

Tony O'Moore, 56, from nearby Aldwick, said: "It's just what we have been waiting for, a superb carvery that the community can enjoy and support.

"The food was magnificent and it was so heartening to see so many people enjoying such a wonderful lunch.

"With so many pubs having gone to the wall over the past few years, especially with the pandemic exacerbating things, it's great to see a business such as that at the Royal Oak flourish. Five-star stuff."

Kay, who has worked at the pub for more than 20 years, says she is delighted with the response.

She added: "We've been blown away by the support we have had from our community. It's lovely to be able to please so many people with a traditional carvery.

"It means we are much, much closer to launching a midweek carvery."

The Royal Oak, Lagness, is now gearing up up for Christmas with a yuletide feast available throughout December and a festive lunch with all the trimmings on the big day itself.

Kay added: "Bookings are coming in already and we are super excited to have group bookings from local community set-ups which is fabulous given how much we try to help with charitable causes in and around Bognor Regis and Chichester."