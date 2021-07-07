Where to ‘pick your own’ fruit and veg in Sussex
Visiting a ‘pick your own’ fruit farm is a popular activity across the country - and in Sussex there are some great venues to choose from.
So whether you enjoy picking your own produce on a regular basis or if you are looking for a fun family activity, these are the places in the Sussex area our readers have recommended.
Dell Quay PYO, Crouchers Farm, Birdham Rd, Chichester PO20 7EQ. More details: https://www.dellquaypyo.co.uk/
Durleighmarsh Farm Shop, Petersfield (near Rogate) GU31 5AX. More details: https://www.durleighmarshfarmshop.co.uk/?fbclid=IwAR2oK5tyjZCgjkqh4QX0ET2eACPPg-0mn1mpK7v70RZYAoLlbqmRw884W-o
Maynards Fruits, Windmill Hill/Cross Lane, Ticehurst TN5 7HQ. More details: https://www.maynardsfruit.co.uk/
New House Farm Shop, Old Crawley Road, Faygate, Horsham RH12 4RU. More details: https://www.newhousefarmshop.co.uk/
Roundstone Farm, Littlehampton Rd, Ferring, Angmering BN12 6PW. More details: https://www.roundstonefarm.co.uk/
Runcton Farm Shop, Pagham Road, Runcton, Chichester PO20 1LJ. (Subject to availability). More details: https://www.runctonfarmshop.co.uk/
Sharnfold Farm & Shop, Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, Eastbourne BN24 5BU. More details: https://www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk/
Spring Gardens Nursery, Washington, Pulborough RH20 3BS. More details: https://springgardensnursery.uk/
Tibbs Farm. Udimore Road, Udimore, Rye TN31 6AR. More details: https://www.tibbsfarm.com/