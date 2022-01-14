Apartment 17 at Dundee House in Midhurst

Downsize in style with this elegant retirement apartment in the heart of Midhurst

Just released onto the market, Apartment 17 at Dundee House gives you all the space you need to downsize in style.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:37 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:44 pm

The L-shaped kitchen/living area can be tailored to how you like to live life, with space for a kitchen island, extra storage, or a huge dining table for hosting family and friends. The designer kitchens have been designed to make life as easy as possible, whether that’s hosting the family for Christmas, or enjoying a peaceful breakfast to yourself.

Bedroom one is flooded with natural light, with top-floor views out over the countryside that surrounds Midhurst. A walk-in wardrobe gives you all the room you need for clothes, shoes and accessories, and allows the bedroom to remain a serene and uncluttered space just for you. The second double bedroom brings the flexibility to create a beautiful space for guests, a bright and inspiring study, or perhaps a snug sitting room. Extra storage cupboards in the hallway and built-in utility cupboard means there is space for everything.

Bathroom one offers a level-access, spa-style shower with tiled shower bench. The second bathroom has a full-size bath, and both feature storage, heated towel rails, and non-slip tiles. Underfloor heating from a renewable source means that apartments stay cosy all day long, all year round. Appello Panels in every room mean that Careline support is always available at the touch of a button. The sloping eaves bring a distinct period feel to the apartment, the perfect blank canvas to create a truly unique home, reflecting your personal style.

For more information visit lilyford.co.uk, call 01730 770 660 or email: [email protected]

