Grand Designs: Bosham dream home features on Channel 4 show
Dan and Nina Rowland featured on the show which sees people build their dream homes from scratch.
Architectural designer Dan and interior designer Nina bought the plot of land, which had a 1930s home on and a swampy pond filled with local drainage, in Bosham in 2018 for £850,000.
Their budget to build their home with a biodiverse waterscape including natural swimming pool was £650,000.
But the build wasn't plain sailing for the family of four, Dan's father died from leukemia in 2019, Covid put a halt to building and there were issues with the windows.
This new build house sits on a 1.5 acre site and is formed of two parts; a two storey home and a smaller single storey building that hovers over a newly constructed Natural Swimming Pond. The two parts of the building are connected by a glass corridor which floats over water.
Other features of the home are a pool cabin, sauna, art studio, garage, tennis court, hot tub and a wildlife/sculpture trail.
If you missed the show you can catch it on All4 here