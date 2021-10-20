Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud. Picture: FremantleMedia LTD

Grand Designs: See the Sussex houses featured on the Channel 4 show

Grand Designs TV programme sees people build their dream homes from scratch.

By Charlotte Harding
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:38 am

Presented by Kevin McCloud, it follows some of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as intrepid individuals attempt to design and construct the home of their dreams.

Over the years there have been a number of houses built in Sussex including in Brighton, Colgate and Lodsworth.

Take a look inside the Chichester home featured in the show

If you’d like to take part in Grand Designs you can contact apply at granddesigns.tv

You can view episodes of Grand Designs on All 4

1. Lewes, 2018

Deep-sea diver Adrian Corrigall and wife Megan built a concrete family home. Picture: FremantleMedia LTD

2. Lewes, 2018

The house cost £450,000 and took 18 months to build. Picture: FremantleMedia LTD

3. Lewes, 2018

Owner Adrian who took inspiration from the Scottish BMX parks of his youth. Picture: FremantleMedia LTD

4. Lewes, 2018

Presenter Kevin described the home as a 'nuclear bunker' but was amazed with the finished result. He revisited the property in 2021. Picture: FremantleMedia LTD

