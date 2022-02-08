The beachfront property in East Front Road has panoramic sea views and is situated directly on Pagham beach with privileged access to the shore.

It has a private courtyard garden and parking.

Inside are three bedrooms, two shower rooms, a sitting room, kitchen diner, utility room, cloakroom, garage and a shed.

The accommodation is bright and airy, and features desirable touches such as solid oak flooring, a contemporary kitchen with ample storage and flagstone flooring, sliding glazed doors to the beach and an impressive brick inglenook fireplace.

The property is on the market for £1,100,000 with Hamptons,Chichester and is on Zoopla.

