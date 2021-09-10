Look inside impressive 10 bedroom Sussex home set in huge parkland

Tottingworth Park, Broad Oak, Heathfield, has a price ticket of £3,500,000.

There is a carriage porch, entrance hall, great hall and huge conservatory.

Tottingworth Park also includes a games room or gym, wine store, scullery, cool room and store rooms.

Master bedroom suite has a sitting room and two bathrooms. One of the bedrooms on the second floor includes a roof terrace.

The property includes a staff flat with sitting room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Outside, there is a triple garage, double garage, car port, tractor shed, greenhouse and shepherd’s hut.

The park-like gardens and grounds include a field and woodland all set in a huge 52.93 acres.

Information and pictures from Zoopla.

