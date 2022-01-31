The detached family home on Shripney Road, Bognor Regis is situated upon a generous plot in a semi-rural location.
The house has been modernised throughout with a refitted kitchen with a designer feel, a spacious breakfast and integrated appliances, a modern re-fitted utility with a dining room which opens onto the family living room which leads to a large double glazed conservatory.
There is a large ground floor double bedroom, on the first floor there are four double bedrooms including a large master suite with ensuite.
To the rear of the property there is a large covered patio seating area which opens onto the large lawned gardens with established planting and a garden pool.
The house is on the market for £695,000 with King & Chasemore - Bognor Regis on Zoopla.