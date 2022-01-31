The detached family home on Shripney Road, Bognor Regis is situated upon a generous plot in a semi-rural location.

The house has been modernised throughout with a refitted kitchen with a designer feel, a spacious breakfast and integrated appliances, a modern re-fitted utility with a dining room which opens onto the family living room which leads to a large double glazed conservatory.

There is a large ground floor double bedroom, on the first floor there are four double bedrooms including a large master suite with ensuite.

To the rear of the property there is a large covered patio seating area which opens onto the large lawned gardens with established planting and a garden pool.

The house is on the market for £695,000 with King & Chasemore - Bognor Regis on Zoopla.

1. Five bed detached house for sale in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Photo Sales

2. Five bed detached house for sale in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Photo Sales

3. Five bed detached house for sale in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Photo Sales

4. Five bed detached house for sale in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Photo Sales