Oyster Quay is an exclusive riverside development of just nine town houses.

Take a look at this magnificent West Sussex riverside property boasting stunning panoramic views

This four bedroom town house is located in an exclusive development in Shoreham-by-Sea and on the market at £1.5m.

By Sol Buckner
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 3:24 pm

The largest of the nine home Oyster Quay development built in 2016, the property boasts stunning panoramic views across the River Adur from two large separate terraces approached from the main living area and master bedroom. The very spacious and versatile accommodation which is arranged over four floors, has excellent storage on each floor with the added benefit of a lift.

The property is on the market with Sawyer and Co. and full details are available on the Zoopla website. All photos by Zoopla.

