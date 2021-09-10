A rare opportunity to acquire an outstanding example of a Sussex home. Photo: Zoopla

Take a look inside this stunning Grade II listed 17th century Sussex farmhouse

Set within the Sussex countryside, this outstanding property dates back to around 1690 offering five bedrooms, a leisure complex and almost five acres of gardens and paddock.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 10th September 2021, 6:07 pm

The farmhouse located in an idyllic, semi-rural position in the village of Piltdown near the towns of Uckfield and Lewes. With an abundance of character, it is a rare opportunity to acquire an outstanding example of a Sussex home finished to an incredibly high standard throughout complete with garaging, indoor pool and steam room and self-contained two bedroom detached annexe.

The property is on the market with Lewes Estates for offers in the region of £3.5m. For more information visit the Zoopla website.

1.

Detached farmhouse in Sharpsbridge Lane, Piltdown near Uckfield. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2.

Detached farmhouse in Sharpsbridge Lane, Piltdown near Uckfield. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3.

Detached farmhouse in Sharpsbridge Lane, Piltdown near Uckfield. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4.

Detached farmhouse in Sharpsbridge Lane, Piltdown near Uckfield. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4