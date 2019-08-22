It must be love, love, love - what is in September's etc Magazine

The September edition of etc Magazine is a wedding special and we are celebrating in style

I love a wedding. Seeing two people you care about celebrating their relationship and future - it is the best thing ever. Then throw in good food and a spot of dancing, what’s not to love.

This edition we have two couples share the details of their special day. One who got married at Goodwood House and another at Fontwell Racecourse.

The cover is from a styled shoot at Chichester Guildhall featuring a number of creatives.

Choosing bridesmaid dresses can be a tricky task taking into account different body shapes and colouring. Kate Nicholson from House of Colour offers her guide to picking the right dresses for your bride tribe.

Rachel from Smitten in Chichester talks through how they can help with getting the right lingerie for your dress. As anyone knows the right fitting bra can work wonders for your outfit and give you a fantastic base to dress.

We also speak to The Grand Brighton’s wedding planner on her tips for planning your big day.

But it isn’t all about weddings. Vicky Edwards heads to The Point in Chichester which helps combat loneliness, Bex Bastable samples the delights at the White Horse in Sutton and the travel feature by Lindsay Barnes highlights how you can have a family and still explore the world.

Been to an event recently? It may be featured on our scene@ pages. Got an event on the horizon? Let us know - etc.info@jpimedia.co.uk

This issue has been a joy to put together and I hope you enjoy reading it as much as we have enjoyed putting it together.

To view the West Sussex edition online, click here