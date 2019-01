Here is a look back at some of the WI centenary events which have taken place since the National Federation of Women's Institutes centenary in 2015.

Southwick Downsway WI president Theresa Edwards and pupils from Eastbrook Primary Academy, Kara Barton, ten, and Austin Jackson, eight, plant some bulbs Derek Martin DM15226896a jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Rustington WI centenary celebration lunch Derek Martin DM15116005a jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Rustington WI centenary celebration lunch Derek Martin DM15115988a jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Rustington WI members enjoying the celebrations Derek Martin DM15115985a jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more