Midhurst students celebrate first counselling certificate

A new class of students gained their first certificate in counselling from a new training company earlier this month.

West Sussex Counselling Training (WSCT) is a new Midhurst-based training school recognised by the counselling and psychotherapy central awarding body. The courses are for people looking to train as a therapeutic counsellor. The foundation courses are fast track, and take place over six monthly weekends.

The courses are taught by Vivienne Richardson, who has over 15 years experience as a therapeutic counsellor and trainer. Vivienne said: “We have come to the end of our first course. This means that with their first certificate, the students will be able to help others with their mental health through active listening skills.

“With more and more people struggling with mental health issues, it is so important that there are people out there trained to listen effectively and understand how to signpost to local services. Having someone alongside you to listen without judging can be life changing for someone struggling.”

Student Ellie said: “All round I have thoroughly enjoyed learning with WSCT. I highly recommend this course if you are looking to become a counsellor or to just improve your listening skills.”