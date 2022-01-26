10 walks in the Chichester district this week to help stay fit and meet new people

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

By James Connaughton
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 5:24 pm
HeartSmart walks take place across the Chichester district each week

Walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...

January 28, 10.30am - A three-hour, six-mile walk with stiles across heathland, woodland and commons, passing through Graffham. No dogs. Meet: Lavington Common car park.
January 28, 10.30am - A two-hour, three-mile walk down to West Dean and Binderton; up across Haye’s Down. Meet: Seven Points lower car park at top of Chalkpit Lane.
January 30, 10.30am - A two-hour, five-mile hilly climb to Halnaker Windmill and return. Meet: Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 0ES.
January 31, 10.30am - A 1.5-hour, three-mile flat walk with no stiles. Meet: Emsworth Town Square, PO10 7AW.
January 31, 10.30am - A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, PO19 8DT.
January 31, 10am - A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace along the coastal path, suitable for beginners, finishing at a local café. Meet: East Beach Car Park, PO20 0HA.
February 1, 11am - A 30-minute, one-mile walk at a gentle pace with a steady incline to the top of the jubilee path and a small bridge over the pond. Meet: The Grange Leisure Centre, GU29 9HD.
February 2, 10.30am - A 2.5-hour, six-mile walk through Houghton Forest and back along the South Downs Way with panoramic views in all directions. Fairly strenuous with two long uphill stretches and no stiles. Meet: Whiteways Car Park, BN18 9FD.
February 3, 10am - A 2.5 to 3-hour, 6.5-mile walk up Harsfold Lane over the Wey & Arun Canal to Lee Place then via bridleways and footpaths to Lordings Lock. Uphill and downhill parts, six stiles and one fence. Meet: Park at the green in the lay-bys.
February 4, 10.30am - A 2.25-hour, five-mile walk through woods and fields with three steep-ish climbs and stiles. No dogs. Meet: At the junction of the B2146 and the Walderton Stoughton Road.
Chichester