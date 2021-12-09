Sussex winter walks with pubs or tea rooms: Ten of the best festive ambles

For many of us, an invigorating Christmas walk is a family tradition that cannot be missed, as part and parcel of the festive celebration as turkey and tinsel.

And the South Downs National Park, with mile upon mile of sumptuous scenery, is the perfect place to enjoy a festive amble, dusting off those Christmas cobwebs after one too many mince pies.

So wrap up warm, pack a flask of tea, perhaps a few leftover sandwiches, and enjoy some of the most inspiring landscapes in England.

Allison Thorpe, who leads access and recreation for the National Park, shares a few of her favourite festive walks across Sussex. Visit the South Downs website for routes and more information.

Allison said: “Whether you’re looking for a blustery walk with all the family, a quiet romantic stroll, or a walk with the dog, the South Downs National Park is an amazing winter wonderland where you can gaze in awe at the sheer beauty of the landscape, often blanketed in frost or snow.

“While nature is in its winter slumber, there’s still some great wildlife watching to be had and the sight of a robin, deer, or starling murmuration is particularly joyful.

“Whether you’re searching for a pre-Christmas walk to de-stress in the lead-up to the big day or looking to burn off a few calories between Christmas and New Year, the National Park is blessed with plenty of walking routes to give you much-needed time in nature, exploring the best the season can offer.

“Why not round off your walk with a trip to one of the many fantastic inns and eateries in the National Park, enjoying some delicious local fare, raising a Christmas toast with spicy mulled wine or an ice-cold glass of South Downs fizz.”

And Allison added: “The sunrises and sunsets are especially impressive this time of year, so it’s a great opportunity to take landscape photographs of the National Park. And, if you’re not adverse to the cold, a clear night offers the chance to gaze at the stars at one of our Dark Sky Discovery Sites and we also have an astrophotography competition you can enter.

“As always, we encourage people to plan ahead and give all farmers a festive thank you by sticking to the Countryside Code and keeping dogs on leads.

“Wherever you go, we hope all visitors are able to recharge their batteries this Christmas and feel rejuvenated by the great outdoors.”

Here are some of Allison’s favourite Christmassy walks:

1. Seven Sisters - The route is just over a mile long and passes along the Cuckmere River before taking in views of the Seven Sisters from the beach. For those who prefer rivers and valleys on their walks, just follow the Cuckmere River northbound to picturesque Alfriston. If looking for a pub along the way, The Plough and Harrow in Litlington village offers a selection of cask ales from the local Longman Brewery, as does the 14th century George Inn, in the heart of Alfriston. Picture by Charlie Hellewell Photo Sales

2. Stanmer Park - Enjoy a a five-and-a-half mile circular route through the semi-ancient Stanmer Woods, home to old and gnarled beech trees. The recently restored walled garden – One Garden – is a collaboration between Plumpton College, Brighton and Hove City Council and the South Downs National Park Authority. The onsite One Kitchen serves fresh food made from produce grown on site and the wider Plumpton Estate. Pictute by Rebecca Saunders Photo Sales

3. Ditchling - Writers, artists, poets and musicians have long drawn inspiration from the landscapes of the South Downs. Earlier this year, three heritage venues in East Sussex – Charleston Farmhouse, Monk’s House and Ditchling Museum of Art+Craft – launched a new immersive walking experience telling the unique story of each. The ‘In Their Footsteps’ app is a self-guided audio tour through the East Sussex countryside. Picture by Lauren Chenery Photo Sales

4. Glynde - Walking the Glynde route, you can see Mount Caburn hill fort and National Nature Reserve, Glynde Place, plus panoramic views of the Ouse Valley and Lewes. In the heart of Firle is the Ram Inn, a friendly country pub. Downland frost picture by Martin Offer Photo Sales