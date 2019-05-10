Sam’s Sussex food vlog - Unicorn cupcakes

A Sussex businessman is travelling around the county meeting local food producers and discovering how they are using these ingredients for incredible recipes, as part of a new video blog (vlog).

Sam French, aged 27, is a past winner of the prestigious Sussex Young Start-Up Talent award.

Unicorn cupcakes

Based in Crawley, he created the company Sam’s Kitchen, producing bespoke gingerbread men and a range of lemonade.

The fashionable gingerbread men can be adapted to wear a company logo along with the latest fashions.

He came up with the idea when he saw gingerbread men in London and thought he could do better.

Now widely known as ‘Sam the gingerbread man’ he gives speeches to inspire other young people to start their own business.

As an established part of the Sussex produce scene, Sam decided to branch out and meet up with fellow producers and discover some of the amazing recipes through the medium of a vlog.

We will be featuring the vlog, giving our readers chance to meet the people behind some familiar local brands, as well as watching some amazing food being prepared.