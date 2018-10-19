Storytelling enthralls pupils, 1998

This photograph shows young children in 1998 enraptured as their Bognor Regis nursery was turned into a one-man theatre.

The 28 three to five year olds at Hook Lane Nursery were in thrall to performance artist Winston Nzinga.

He spent an hour combining multi-cultural education and entertainment with a variety of music, action-songs, dance, games and story telling.

He told the children tortoise stories from around the world and how the animal triumphs through each experience.

Every tale had a moral.

Nursery owner Mrs Lesly McHale said: “It’s the first time we have had someone like Winston here.

“The children were absolutely entralled by him for an hour, which is a long time to hold their attention at that age,” she said.

“The children around here don’t get much of a multi-cultural experience but that is what we have to provide nowadays to make them aware of the world,” said Mrs McHale.

Today, Winston Nzinga is an African-Caribbean percussionist, storyteller, singer and teacher.

He now has more than 20 years experience as a performing artist and teacher in schools throughout the UK, Africa and Caribbean, and still offers a range of workshops in early years and primary school settings.

He still offers a ‘Tortoise and friends’ session, in which young children can learn with Tortoise as he plays with Hare, Leopard and Hyena.

This collection of three stories, songs and music recommended for children aged three to seven years old to support literacy and problem solving.

Find out more about his work, including his music and storytelling workshops, at ww.winstonnzinga.co.uk.