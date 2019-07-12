This 19th century windmill and former WW2 observation post has been converted into a modern home

This Grade II listed converted windmill was built in 1829 and was used by the army during the Second World War as an observation post, notifying RAF Tangmere of approaching enemy aircraft.

The mill and ancillary mill buildings were converted about ten years ago with the developer carefully restored the machinery, which can be seen as part of the fabric of the mill itself. Take a tour of Barnham Windmill below and if you want to find out more about this £550,000 property it is available through Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com – | READ MORE – Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority |

The Windmill at Barnham is a grade II listed former windmill which has been beautifully converted and sympathetically restored ove recent years. Picture: Jackson-Stops Buy a Photo

The Windmill at Barnham is a grade II listed former windmill which has been beautifully converted and sympathetically restored ove recent years. Picture: Jackson-Stops Buy a Photo

The Windmill at Barnham is a grade II listed former windmill which has been beautifully converted and sympathetically restored ove recent years. Picture: Jackson-Stops Buy a Photo

The Windmill at Barnham is a grade II listed former windmill which has been beautifully converted and sympathetically restored ove recent years. Picture: Jackson-Stops Buy a Photo

View more