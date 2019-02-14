‘We should be demand better for our young people and not be ignoring them’.

That was the message from district councillor for Fishbourne and Liberal Democrat group leader Adrian Moss after nightlife and sporting facilities in Chichester were rated the joint worst in the UK by a new survey.

A BBC report outlining the best places to live in the UK for people aged under 26 revealed the district, which has 160 bars, clubs and pubs and 26 music events, scored zero for ‘going out’. The area received the same score for its 106 sports facilities and was given an average score of four out of ten. Read more here

Commenting on the findings, district councillor for Fishbourne and Liberal Democrat group leader Adrian Moss said: ”We urgently need to make Chichester a place where young people want to spend time. We can embrace our university students and encourage them to spend more time in Chichester city.

“We need new venues for the young, we need a better night life. We need bus services that enable people living out of the city to get home safely. Clearly the young people are voting with their feet and not staying in Chichester.”

Councillor Moss said the city needs to cater for ‘people of all ages’ and ‘provide a vibrant nightlife’.

He added: “Personally I want our city to encourage people of all ages to come here but it is really important that the younger people living here and those coming to our university want to remain and take an active interest in our city. We should be demand better for our young people and not be ignoring them.”

After revealing BBC’s findings for the district, the Observer asked you to vote in a poll to rate how good a place Chichester is to live for young people aged under 26.

Out of the 759 people who have voted so far, 53.6 per cent (407 people) gave the district the lowest possible score of one, whilst only 22 people gave Chichester a ten out of ten (2,9 per cent).

The second most popular rating was two, with 103 people choosing that option (13.6 per cent). See the full results here

Many readers also commented their views on BBC’s findigns.

On the Observer Facebook page, Cassie Lilley wrote: “Sorry I wasn’t aware Chichester had a night life??”

Lynn Hoare said: “Well we had a nightclub within spitting distance when I was a teen and I guess it must be missed. Surely they must be able to find somewhere to put one. Maybe terminus road or Portfield.”

Tracy Longley said the rating for sporting facilities was ‘unfair’.

She wrote: “Yes, the nightlife could be better but I think the rating for sports facilities is unfair. Just wander around Chichester and you’ll see loads going on.”

Jordan Easby said not allowing much night life or leisure into the city centre means younger people move elsewhere.”

Ellie Williams said Chichester ‘will be a ghost town in under 10 years’.

She added: “It’s ridiculous just how bad a place it is to live especially for youngsters. We had to fight for an ice rink! The powers that be just want Chi to be a retirement village with hundreds of cafes and restaurants.”

Samantha Ferguson wrote: “Im 26 and moved away with my partner and kids to Northumberland, i love it and could never go back down south, i grew up in Chichester and attended Chichester High School for Girls and Chichester College and honestly there isn’t much to do.”