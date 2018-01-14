Workers fear two-week holidays are ‘frowned on’ by employers

More than a third of people living in the South East do not take a two-week holiday because they believe it’s frowned on and discouraged at their workplace, a study has shown.

New research from British Airways has also revealed that 60 per cent of South East workers did not take a fortnight-long holiday in 2017.

The stats also showed that:

Over a third of South East residents are afraid to take two weeks of holiday due to work stigma

That 43 per cent of South East residents revisit their favourite holiday destination more than six times

Nick Hewer, ex-advisor on BBC One show The Apprentice said: “As an employer, a happy work force is key to having a happy, and most importantly, a successful business.

“Employees need time off work to unwind and relax in order to perform to the best they can and it’s shocking that so many UK employees not only don’t take two weeks annual leave, but when they do, find it hard to switch off and enjoy their time out of the office.”

Research from the airline found that, shockingly, more than half of South East residents (54%) have left over holiday allowance at the end of the year, highlighting how residents are missing out on valuable holiday time.

With nearly half of South East residents (46%) spending on average 5 to 9 days on holiday abroad, after only one week on holiday over half (56%) felt they had not had a long enough break, with 50% wishing they had spent more time at their destination during their time on holiday abroad.