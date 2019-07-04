Youngest garden designer impresses all at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

Organisers of the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival were proud to welcome the youngest ever designer to create a show garden.

Ex-Seaford College student, 23-year-old Will Williams, created ‘The Viking Cruises Lagom Garden’ which is expected to be on the main highlights in this year’s show.

Will said: “My goal is for visitors to see how they can create their own wildlife haven no matter what size of garden they have, without sacrificing the aesthetic value. The overall effect is one of balance, serenity and peace”.

Having graduated from the London College of Garden Design four years ago, Will has built the garden design practice from the ground up, winning contracts for commercial and residential projects across the UK.

The RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival opened July 1 and will close on July 7.