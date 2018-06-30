15 breakdowns a minute expected as heatwave continues to hit UK

The current summer heatwave is set to see number of breakdowns increase by 10 per cent, which will occur on Britain’s roads this week

With the arrival of the hot weather causing disruption to travel across the country, breakdown cover provider Green Flag is urging drivers to examine their vehicles before embarking on their travels, as it predicts that up to 86,000 car breakdowns will occur from Thursday to Sunday this week. This translates to an astonishing 15 breakdowns every minute.

Green Flag is expecting a 10 per cent increase in UK callouts this week, as families throughout the country look to take advantage of the heat.

While families are focused on chasing the sun, a combination of tyre related issues, potholes in the road and faulty batteries are set to cause problems for 900 drivers every hour.

Simon Henrick, head of news at Green Flag said: “With the UK experiencing its hottest spell of the year so far, it’s vital that motorists are aware of the effects that the heat can have on a number of the vehicles key components, as well as the effect it can have on the roads themselves.

“At Green Flag, we want to ensure that drivers stay safe and are able to enjoy the hot weather, without any interruptions. We’re expecting a 10 per cent increase in callouts due to the hot weather, however, many of the problems that drivers are likely to encounter are avoidable if motorists ensure that their vehicles are inspected before embarking on any long journeys.”

In order to help drivers, reach their destinations safely, Green Flag has issued a number of common sense tips to stay safe in the hot weather:

- Make sure you have lots of coolant. A common cause of engine overheating is low coolant. To avoid this, drivers should make sure the radiator is full of coolant, and that it has the correct mix of antifreeze and water

- Make sure your coolant isn’t past its sell-by date. Coolant has a lifespan, and once it’s over it it’s not any use. Coolant that is past its sell by date will cause more harm than good. It may leave deposits in the car’s engine and radiator that can lead to poor coolant flow

- Turn off air con when driving at slower speeds. When driving at slower speeds drivers are advised to turn off the air conditioning and roll down the windows. When driving below 50MPH, engines have to work harder to pump out cool air and could run the risk of burning excess fuel

- Don’t overload your vehicle. When heading out in hot weather, cars often get overloaded with luggage and other items, but to help avoid breakdowns, drivers should limit the amount they pack. Overloading the car boot means the car has to work harder and will use more fuel

