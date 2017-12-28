Search

2017 REMEMBERED: Glorious Goodwood in pictures

It was another stunning week of racing on the Downs at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

But Glorious week didn't live up to its name from start to finish - day two became Washout Wednesday with a day-long deluge that put the fixture and the next day's racing under threat.

The line-up for the 2017 Magnolia Cup / Picture by Malcolm Wells

A total of 50mm of rain fell in one day and overshadowed the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes, which, in unusual conditions, went to Sussex jockey Jim Crowley on Here Comes When.

The rest of the week was a big success, though, with changes that saw the Goodwood Cup upgraded to Group 1 status and staged on the opening day declared a winner by race-goers.

Even the weather behaved for most of the week - as you will see from our gallery of pictures by Malcolm Wells.

Even the weather behaved for most of the week - as you will see from our gallery of pictures by Malcolm Wells.