270 tyres dumped in Arundel in major fly-tipping incident

The council is investigating after 270 tyres were dumped in Arundel in a major fly-tipping incident over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Arun District Council is appealing for witnesses after large quantities of tyres were found dumped in Blakehurst Lane, Crossbush Lane, Tortington Lane and Binsted Lane, all in Arundel.

A further 20 tyres were left in Madehurst Lane, Arundel, and four in Church Road, Pagham.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “We were appalled to discover that such a large quantity of tyres had been dumped over the weekend.

“If you witnessed this crime taking place, or have any information which could help us to track down the culprits, please get in touch.

“We take fly-tipping very seriously and are keen to catch the offenders.”

Anyone with information is urged to report it to the Arun Direct Cleansing Service on 01903 737754 in the strictest confidence.

The council added that, in all cases of fly-tipping, having as much information as possible to report helps to bring successful prosecutions.

This includes the day, date, time and location of the fly-tipping; a description of any people involved; what was fly-tipped and how much; details of any vehicle involved, including registration number, colour,

make and model.

