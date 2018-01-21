A bit different, but just as valued

This Friday (January 19), pupils and staff at a Midhurst primary school are set to learn about differences and disabilities via a range of tailor-made workshops.

Alison Wright, a workshop presenter for small charity JustDifferent, is delivering her Disability & Difference workshops to children in all years at Stedham Primary School, Midhurst.

Specially designed for primary-school-aged children, the workshops show how Alison goes about her daily life, explore differences and types of disability and include activities, quizzes and a thought-provoking question-and-answer session.

Alison has short arms because her mother took the drug Thalidomide during her pregnancy. Working mainly across West Sussex and Hampshire, she is invited back year after year to schools which find her workshops invaluable.

Alison said: “The earlier children and young people learn about disability and difference, the more likely they are to accept everyone as equal.”

Since 2008, the charity has delivered over 6,000 workshops to over 192,900 attendees. It is celebrating its ‘decade of difference’ by recruiting more workshop presenters across the country to share positive messages to help tackle discrimination and bullying.

To find out more, see www.justdifferent.org