A magical fantasy transforms Petworth school for Book Week

Alice in Wonderland has been brought to life at one primary school to celebrate this year’s Book Week.

Staff and pupils Northchapel Primary School found inspiration for their annual Book Week through some cardboard Alice in Wonderland characters which were donated to the school.

The book week's inspiration

The week included a Book Trail day when all of the children and staff dressed up in creative costumes as the various characters from the Wonderland to take part in a series of activities inspired by the book.

The days activities included a mad Flamingo croquet game, a problem solving key challenge, decorating Eat Me cakes, making a Mad Hat and learning to play popular card games.

During the week the school were delighted to welcome popular author, David Fuller, who writes the Alfie Jones series.

David led several workshops with children in two classes, talking about how he was inspired to start writing children’s books and some of the difficulties he faced with his writing when he was a young boy.

The Mad Hatter and Alice enjoyed the games at the tea party

Teachers also swapped classes one day to share a story, with the children then mixing up for an afternoon to share a book with a younger buddy reader.

To finish off the week long-event, on Friday, the children enjoyed a Mad hatter’s Tea party where they played a mad game of bingo, eating a range of creative cakes donated by parents and drinking hot chocolate from tea pots.

Willow Class teacher, Sarah Noble, said: “Over the course of Book Week, children were inspired to hear how and why David Fuller became a children’s author, they had the opportunity to share their favourite stories with children from a different class and they had a secret book challenge, voting for the most exciting opening to a book.”