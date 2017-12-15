Air ambulance called to crash scene at Easebourne

The air ambulance was called to the scene of an accident on the A286 at Easebourne this afternoon (Friday, December 15) after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said the accident happened close to Budgenor Lodge on the Easebourne to Fernhurst Road and the emergency services were called shortly before 2pm.

An injured man was taken to hospital.

Fire fighters helped to make the road safe and police are investigating at the scene of the crash.

