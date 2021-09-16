Air ambulance responds to serious crash on A286 in Chichester
An air ambulance landed near the scene of a serious crash in Chichester this morning (Thursday, September 16).
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 10:53 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 1:05 pm
Police officers are directing traffic on A286 Broyle Road, which is closed both ways between Nuffield Health Chichester Hospital and the community hall.
It reportedly comes after a collision between a car and a scooter on Wellington Road.
An air ambulance responded to the incident but has since been filmed departing from Oaklands Park. An ambulance is still parked nearby.
Slow moving traffic has been reported in the area.