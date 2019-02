Fluffy and cute they may be but these alpacas caused a bit of a fuss yesterday when decided to go for a wander.

Chichester Police tweeted that officers had helped to get the 'naughty' animals safely home after being called to Haslemere Road.

Picturing the unassuming pair, it tweeted that the alpacas had 'decided to take themselves off for an adventure' and caused delays to traffic.