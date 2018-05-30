An explosion of colourful flowers hits Chichester’s Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral is about to explode into a riot of colour and sweet perfume with its biennial Festival of Flowers.

Acclaimed as ‘the gold standard’ of flower festivals, this year’s event will see more than 15,000 visitors enjoy the cathedral transformed, both inside and out, into a floral spectacular of over 50,000 flowers from tomorrow May 31 until June 2.

Tickets for the festival are priced between £8 and £14 and are available from www.chichestercathedral.org.uk. The money raised will contribute to the specialist restoration of the cathedral.

For more pictures see the Chichester Observer dated May 31, 2018.