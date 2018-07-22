Ancient tradition of Horn Fair to return to Ebernoe

The ancient tradition of the Ebernoe Horn Fair returns once again on Wednesday when the battle for the horns will take place on the village cricket pitch.

The legendary cricket match has taken place on July 25 every year for as long as anyone can remember and this year Loxwood cricketers will be travelling to Ebernoe to take on the home side.

The cricket match will start as usual at 11am and the presentation of the horns will be made shortly after 6pm to the batsman who scored the highest number of runs on the winning side.

The traditional sheep roast starts early to be ready for lunch for the cricketers with the procession across the green.

Two more sheep will be roasted for cricketers and supporters in the evening.

Hundreds of visitors are expected to converge on the village green for the centuries old horn fair, not only to watch the cricket but to take part in the festivities.

There will be a rousing rendition of the traditional Horn Fair folk song to herald the start of the evening celebrations. This will include children’s races after the presentation of the horns.

There will also be a funfair on the green throughout the evening as well as a host of other entertainments to keep both the children and the older visitors amused.