Anger as delayed A29 works cause commuting misery for residents

Angry drivers have been stuck in a ‘nightmare’ after attempting to travel through Billingshurst over the past few weeks.

Hundreds of road users have been caught up in traffic chaos, with some people stuck in three-mile long tailbacks after four-way traffic lights were installed along the A29 bypass.

Works are being carried out by Southern Water to install a new sewerage scheme in the area and were due to be completed by the start of the year.

However, the water supplier said due to an enforced break over the Christmas period, they had been delayed and are expected to continue until next month.

On social media scores of drivers vented their anger after being stuck in queues for more than an hour.

Commenting on Facebook, Wendy Cresswell said: “No signage up to warn us, took 40 minutes to get from Audi garage at Five Oaks to Billingshurst roundabout, nightmare again!”

Jenny Dizzy Stone added: “Only 40 mins? You done well try 90mins.... appaling timers on the 4 way lights. Should be manually directed.”

Lana Baker said: “Absolutely ridiculous! I passed around 2-3miles or traffic going into Billingshurst at 4:45pm. Horrific for school run.”

Helen Green added: “An hour and a quarter from Horsham to Billingshurst to cover a Body Pump class. Luckily the class members were lovely and patient even though they only got a half hour class from a very frazzled instructor!”

Southern Water started work on the scheme in February last year.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place on various parts of the bypass throughout 2017 but were removed over Christmas to reduce disruption over the festive period.

The works recommenced on January 4 and the lights are currently in place between the Stane Street roundabout and Hilland roundabout.

Horsham Police issued a plea for drivers not to divert ‘unnecessarily’ through Billingshurst. Officers said it was adding to the traffic issues and encouraged road users to ‘read the road signs’.

Southern Water said it was trying to finish the project as soon as possible. The signals are expected to be in place until February.