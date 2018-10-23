Army sent to Sussex charity shop after grenade found among donations

The army were sent to deal with a grenade which was handed into a charity shop in Sussex.

At 3.50pm on Saturday, October 13, Sussex Police were called after a hand grenade was found in a bag of donated items given to the Mind charity shop in Goring Road, Worthing.

Sussex Police were called after a hand grenade was found in a bag of donated items given to the Mind charity shop in Goring Road, Worthing. Picture: Sussex Police gX5X5thQ2f5oxozS-3gV

More news:

Worthing Caribbean food stall to move into Montague Quarter restaurant



Worthing man arrested after spate of burglaries

Two Littlehampton GP surgeries could close in six months after ‘inadequate’ rating

An officer visited the shop but because they did not know if the grenade was live, they contacted the army’s explosive disposal unit.

Sussex Police were called after a hand grenade was found in a bag of donated items given to the Mind charity shop in Goring Road, Worthing. Picture: Sussex Police

They came and upon inspection discovered that the grenade had been deactivated and did not pose a danger to the public.

According to the police, the donator of the item was traced and was very sorry for the concern they had caused.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any militaria items that you wish to dispose of and are unsure of how to dispose of them please contact us for advice.”