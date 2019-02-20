Arsenal and Chelsea fans unite for Chestnut Tree House

Football fans have vowed to keep their eyes on the prize to help raise money for a children’s hospice as they take to the pitch to play a charity match.

Supporters of Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea will face each other to boost the coffers of Chestnut Tree House when they meet at Pagham FC’s Nyetimber Lane and the prize in question is a stunning piece of silverware provided by Bognor Regis hair salon Lotus Styling.

Owners Daren and Kate Terry have donated the Lotus Styling Charity Cup which is up for grabs to the winners of the match, which takes place on Sunday, April 21.

Daren said: “We’re delighted to put up the cup to give the winning team something to hold aloft in a match that is for such a serving cause. It should be a great day and having been involved in previous matches we know just how competitive it will be. Good luck to both sides.”

Chestnut Tree House is a children’s charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions throughout East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and South East Hampshire.

Kate knows all about raising funds for the charity. She added: “Here at the salon helped raise £7,500 for Chestnut Tree House, which is the amount needed for just one day’s care. We wish the match all the success in the world and hope they raise as much money as possible.”

Long-standing Pagham committee member and former winger Ray Nunn, himself a Chelsea season ticket holder, says he expects a tight match — but that the hospice will be the real winner.

He said: “Here at Pagham we are thrilled to able to host the match and help raise money for Chestnut Tree House. We are a community club and this is all about making a difference within our community.”