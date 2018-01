A fire started in a chicken coop at Okehurst Lane, Billingshurst, at around midday on January 9 is being treated as arson.

Police say that the fire is believed to have been started deliberately but that no damage was caused.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with any information can report it online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ quoting reference 1288 of 09/01.”