Artist retreats set to run at RSPB Pulborough Brooks reserve

RSPB’s Pulborough Brooks reserve is set to host artist retreats.

The two sessions, which run from September 14-16 and September 19-21, offer a choice of creative workshops including photography, writing and printmaking. Sessions are available with award winning author Alexandra Harris, and acclaimed landscape photographer John Dominick.

With limited places available, guests are encouraged to book early. Prices start from £225 per person, which includes meals made with locally sourced and sustainable produce as well as creative and wildlife experiences. For details and to book a place, visit www.rspb.org.uk/pulboroughbrooks.