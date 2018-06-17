Arundel open garden supported by WI members

A group of 14 of Midhurst Women’s Institute (WI) members enjoyed an afternoon trip to an Arundel garden, which had opened in support of the National Garden Scheme.

The trip to ‘Peelers Retreat’ began on what started out as a very wet morning. Luckily, by the time the coach arrived at the garden, it had stopped raining.

The members met with the two owners

The National Garden Scheme is the most significant charitable funder of nursing charities in the country, donating over £50 million so far. The scheme works by helping garden owners open their beautiful gardens to the public, sharing their passion and raising impressive amounts of money through entry fees, teas and slices of cake.

The beautiful garden visited by the members of Midhurst WI was full of flowers and shrubs, and was designed to create a paradise in which to entertain and relax in.

All the Midhurst WI members enjoyed looking round the fascinating garden with the owners, Tony and Lizzie Gilks.

A concentrated effort has been made by the two owners to incorporate their own eye-catching woodland sculptures including ‘Joey the war horse’, ‘Wee Brodie’ a stag, and Athena the owl in flight catching her prey and featuring their latest addition, two boxing hares.

Athena the owl in flight

After looking round the garden, members were treated to a delicious afternoon tea of sandwiches, cakes and tea, beautifully presented and served by the host.

The Midhurst WI group has also held it’s June Meeting.

After official business was completed, the members afternoon proceeded with a fun-filled afternoon with a very competitive Beetle Drive followed by a lovely tea of sandwiches, cakes and scones.

The raffle was drawn and flower of month was won by Janet.

For more information about the WI, visit the website at www.thewi.org.uk.

To find out more about the National Garden Scheme, vist www.ngs.org.uk.